Junior League BCS to host annual Bargain Blitz this weekend

BRYAN, Texas — Are you ready for some big discounts? The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is preparing for its annual Bargain Blitz, where you can support and shop local this weekend.

Gretchen Dowdy is part of Junior League of Bryan College Station.

She came to Bargain Blitz as a kid and holds onto to her cherished item today.

“It’s just a great way to give back to the community,” Dowdy said. “I remember when I was little, I would go to Bargain Blitz with my family, and I still have a nightstand that I got years ago that I still use.”

The Junior League said Friday is your opportunity to get first dibs on all the goodies for just $10—along with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

“Prices are doubled on the items, but you get first chance at all the great items,” Junior League VP of Communications Kim Sailor said. “We also have a corner called Blitz Glitz and that is where you can get things like a mink coat or a Coach bag.”

For an even bigger discount, you can swing by the Legends Event Center again on Saturday—Sale Day—with $5 all-day admission.

Be sure to get in line early for special deals.

“Furniture and houseware, books, puzzles, games, kids’ things,” Sailor said.

“We have four 20-by-10 units and probably four 10-by-10 units full of stuff,” Dowdy said. “This is like the Black Friday in March.”

All proceeds from Bargain Blitz help fund local initiatives like the ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign.

“We buy school supplies and help out all the kids in the Bryan and College Station area and then we have community grants, and what’s coming up is our scholarships for high school senior girls,” Sailor said.

“We have been so blessed with the outpour from the community and our members,” Dowdy said. “There’s these nice dresses, like designer purses, so many great things we can use to raise money and give back.”

Bargain Blitz will begin with a preview party Friday, March 1, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Legends Event Center in Bryan.

Doors will open again on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.