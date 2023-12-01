Here's a list of upcoming holiday events in Bryan you can participate in this weekend

BRYAN, Texas — The holiday spirit is kicking off in the Brazos Valley and here’s where you, the family and kids can go this weekend to participate.

Starting Friday, December 1, Downtown Bryan celebrates First Friday and will transform into the Christmas spirit for a window decorating contest through the 7th.

There will also be a special appearance from The Grinch, Santa Claus, and his Elves at Casa Rodriguez for a photo opportunity and live blanket drive with Momentum Church BCS.

Winter Wonderland kicks off on Saturday, December 2nd at Travis Fields from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be shopping, live performances, and one of Santa’s reindeer is expected to make an appearance.

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is hosting a robotics event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where you can build Lego robots.

From December 2nd to the 3rd, you can check out dozens of artists at the Christmas Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center.