Bryan approves $16 million in contracts for four new water wells near Lake Bryan

Future Flow: Bryan secures water supply with $16M well project

Bryan City Council has approved more than $16 million in contracts to drill four new wells near Lake Bryan as part of a major initiative to secure the city's water future.

The wells must be operational within three years to meet grandfathered regulations from the Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District, but Public Works Director Jayson Barfknecht expects construction to move much faster than the deadline requires.

"You know, the idea again behind this is to provide water that will meet today's needs, but also needs into the future," Barfknecht said.

The city has already held a pre-construction meeting with one vendor who plans to start two wells in mid-October and expects to complete them by October 2026. The city is meeting with the second contractor this week and expects a similar timeline for completion.

The four new wells will significantly boost Bryan's water capacity, providing approximately 13 million gallons per day of additional water supply. Currently, the city averages around 11 million gallons daily, with summer peak usage reaching between 20 and 22 million gallons per day.

Despite the increased capacity, Barfknecht emphasized the importance of continued water conservation efforts by both residents and the city.

"And you know, we'll be looking, I imagine within the city looking at ways in which we can provide water conservation tips and do development that may not require as much water needed for landscaping, etc. going into the future," Barfknecht said.

