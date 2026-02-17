Funeral service, procession for Bryan PD assistant chief after battle with leukemia

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The College Station Police Department will participate in funeral services for Bryan Police Department Assistant Chief Walt Melnyk, with significant traffic impacts expected during the procession.

The service will begin around 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church – Creekside, located at 4601 Williams Creek Dr in College Station, and conclude around noon.

Following the service, the funeral procession will travel from Williams Creek Drive to William D. Fitch Parkway, then to Wellborn Road, Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Raymond Stotzer Parkway, and finally to the Aggie Field of Honor.

College Station police officers will manage intersections and traffic flow to ensure a safe procession. Community members should expect significant traffic delays along the route during lunchtime hours and are advised to plan alternate routes.

"Those wishing to pay their respects to Assistant Chief Melnyk are kindly asked not to park along the roadway, as this may disrupt the flow of the procession and create safety hazards," police said.

The College Station Police Department Motor Unit and Honor Guard will participate in the services to honor Melnyk and support their partners at the Bryan Police Department.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.