Decorum on display: how fictional character Atticus Finch inspired change in our courthouse

Brazos County marks 16th annual Atticus Finch Day with a pledge to civility and ethics in law

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Decorum on display: how the fictional character, Atticus Finch, inspired positive change in our courthouse

Lawyers, business leaders and residents gathered at the Brazos County Administration Building for the 16th annual Atticus Finch Day, an event focused on promoting civility and ethics in the legal profession.

Shane Phelps, a local attorney who founded the event, said the day carries a simple but meaningful purpose.

"This idea that we get together once a year and promise each other we'll try and do better," Phelps said.

Kenny Graves

Phelps started Atticus Finch Day 16 years ago after a tense confrontation with a fellow lawyer nearly turned physical inside a courtroom.

"His face was red. I looked down and his hands were clenched. I had never seen that part of Phil before. He was a wonderful man. Um, and he looked at me and he just stared me in the eye and said, make my day, Phelps. I mean, he was ready to throw down in the courtroom," Phelps said.

Kenny Graves

The two lawyers reconciled, and the experience inspired Phelps to create the annual event. He said it has had a real impact on the local legal community.

"When Atticus Finch Day, um, the inspiration occurred, the courthouse was a pretty unpleasant place to work. And today that's not true," Phelps said.

Kenny Graves

Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court Justice, attended the event and spoke to its broader significance for the legal profession.

"What a wonderful occasion to remind lawyers that we are stewards of the rule of law," Guzman said.

Kenny Graves

Local attorney Josh Davis said the event stands out for the sense of community it builds among legal professionals.

"One of the reasons why I like this event so much, it, it celebrates the collegiality amongst attorneys," Davis said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Eusha Azmain said the lessons from the event extend beyond the courtroom.

"When you fight with opposing counsel, you see the amount of fervor they fight with, and just remember, you know what, they're human beings as well, you know, and yeah, we are fighting in the courtroom. It's nothing personal," Azmain said.

Kenny Graves

Guzman said those lessons apply to everyday life as well.

"Treat your friends, your neighbors. Your people at the PTA like you'd like to be treated. You can disagree without being disagreeable," Guzman said.

Phelps said he hopes the law students who attended will make ethics and civility a hallmark of their careers.

Kenny Graves

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