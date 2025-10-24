Cross with confidence: HAWK signals bring new safety measure to Bryan park

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — New high-tech crosswalk system makes park access safer in Brazos Valley!

Cross with confidence: HAWK signals bring new safety measure to local park in Bryan

The city has become the first in the Brazos Valley to install high-tech crosswalks at Sue Haswell Park, providing residents with a safer way to access the popular recreational area.

Kenny Graves

The new system addresses a longstanding safety concern for families trying to reach the park, which sits between two segments of roadway.

"There's a park in between two segments of roadways, and residents on both sides wanted to know how they could get to the park safer, so this was the result that came out of the design team's efforts," Paul Kaspar said.

Kenny Graves

Kaspar is the assistant public works director for the city.

The HAWK, or High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk system, functions similarly to a regular traffic signal but with specific pedestrian-focused features.

"For vehicles, you stop at the red, once it starts flashing red, if there's no pedestrians in the intersection, you can go after you have stopped, so kind of treat it as a stop sign until the lights go dark again when the signal's dark, you go through without stopping," Kaspar said.

Local families are already benefiting from the improved safety measures. Brothers Boston and Eric Barrett, who frequently visit the park to play baseball, appreciate having better access to their favorite recreational spot.

Kenny Graves

"Baseball is just the best sport. You can, one of the best sports you can hit a ball and you have to have a lot of speed, it can get a lot of strength out of you," Boston Barrett said.

"Yeah, you have to have a lot of speed, a lot of strength. You have to have really good agility," Eric Barrett said.

Kenny Graves

The enhanced crossing provides peace of mind for parents bringing their children to the park.

"It's really good to have a safe way to cross on this, you know, it can be a busy street, and it provides some peace of mind, and it's great for safety purposes for families," Stephanie Barrett said.

Kenny Graves

The park itself offers numerous amenities that make it a popular destination for local families.

"This park has a lot of good stuff, big baseball fields, good seats, a very good water fountain over there. They also have a very, very good playground. The playground is one of the best things," Boston Barrett said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.