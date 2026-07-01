Class is in: Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District puts on a free Aquifer 101 presentation

Brazos Valley groundwater district holds free 'Aquifers 101' presentation for residents

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Class is in: Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District puts on an Aquifer 101 presentation

The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District held a free public presentation on June 30 to help residents better understand the region's groundwater supply.

Many Brazos Valley residents rely on groundwater, particularly in rural areas, but may not fully understand how aquifers work.

Kenny Graves

Alan Day, general manager of the Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District, said public misconceptions about aquifers are common.

"Most people think it's a big lake and they don't understand exactly how water gets in, how it's taken out, and they believe it's just gonna run out of water and that's the furthest thing from the truth," Day said.

Kenny Graves

One topic residents wanted addressed was the impact data centers have on the local water supply.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Sarah Watson said transparency is what the community is asking for.

"How much water are you using a year in these data centers? We can handle anything somebody tells us. We just need to know," Watson said.

Kenny Graves

Day said data centers are not the largest water consumers in that equation.

"They're certainly gonna use some water, but I can say that the bigger user in that formula is the power center that's gonna create the power for the data center. They're the ones that use more water than what the data center does," Day said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Janet Dudding said groundwater conservation districts play a critical role in protecting aquifers.

"Every aquifer needs a groundwater district because without a groundwater district, it's the wild, wild west out there. Anybody can come in and just pump away," Dudding said.

Kenny Graves

Day said he wants more residents to stay informed and engaged on groundwater issues.

"Water is a new oil and it's really important that we, uh, start paying attention. We pay attention. The public hears the, the fearful, uh, things that are out there. They just need to get plugged in and understand how this all works and how to fix them," Day said.

Day said he hopes the presentation will become an annual event.

Kenny Graves

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