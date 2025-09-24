City of Bryan considering 2-hour parking limit enforcement in parts of historic downtown

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The city of Bryan is proposing to enforce 2-hour parking limits from 23rd Street to 28th Street of Main Street and Bryan Avenue in historic downtown, aiming to increase turnover for businesses, residents and visitors.

Currently, 90-minute parking signs exist throughout the area but don't have an impact.

“Yes, those have not been enforced," said Crissy Sayers, part-owner of Bird's Nest Gifts & Antiques on Main Street.

"I think parking has been our biggest complaint from our customers for years," Sayers continued.

Now, the city of Bryan is looking to change that.

"We've got to get a system in place, as downtown Bryan continues to grow they'll only be more and more parking challenges," said Joey Dunn, deputy city manager for the city of Bryan.

The proposal would impact 310 parking spaces in downtown Bryan, but only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

15 ABC asked how the city would enforce the parking limits if implemented.

“We’re looking at automated or technology that would allow us to monitor space utilization, even generate information that allows us to follow up with folks that park, you know, longer than the marked times," Dunn said.

The potential change would affect different groups in various ways. Jackie Covas, an intern at PACT Design Studio on Main Street, expressed concern about employees who work in the area.

"I know there's a parking garage close by, but that is out of the way for someone working directly on Main Street," Covas said. "So, I guess that would be the biggest thing is just making sure that there are like ways to accommodate the people that are working just so it's not an issue for them."

However, business owners like Sayers are excited.

"I feel like it's gonna leave more parking for our customers and visitors from out of town who might, you know, if the parking's all full, they don't know where to park, so they might just turn away and go somewhere else," Sayers said.

She hopes the change can be a benefit for the area.

"You don't wanna walk 3 blocks to go to a coffee shop. You wanna, you know, kind of cut in, cut out. You're only gonna be here for 5 minutes, and that's the kind of parking that we need for a thriving downtown Bryan," Sayers said.

The city has not yet announced costs, fees or a timeline for implementation. Community feedback is being accepted through Sunday, September 28th, which you can contribute to by clicking here.

