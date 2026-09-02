COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Caden Crow's family demands answers after Bryan shooting death, seeks new grand jury review

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Caden Crow's family demands answers after Bryan shooting, seeks new grand jury review

The family of Caden Crow, a Texas A&M student shot and killed in May at the Regency Gardens Apartments in Bryan, is demanding accountability and calling for a new grand jury to review his case.

Friends and family are still mourning the loss of Crow, who was working toward his pharmacy degree while employed at HEB.

"He was going through pharmacy school. He had already been with HEB for 6 years, most of that in the pharmacy," his mother, Melissa Crow, said.

Crow family

Family friend Cody Kibbee remembered Crow as someone who left a lasting impact on those around him.

"I can't say enough good things about Caden Crow. He's really changed my life and I appreciate the time I had with him, but it was definitely cut short," Kibbee said.

Kenny Graves

Crow's sister, Cameron Crow, described the toll his death has taken on major life milestones.

"And you know, we're in the middle of planning a wedding and it's so hard to even be excited because all those big days in your life turn into sad days because they're not there anymore," Cameron Crow said.

Crow family

The family says the release of body camera footage changed their understanding of what happened.

"Before we saw the body cam, we were told a lot of things about it just being truly an accident and, you know, we, we had a completely different view of the whole situation," Melissa Crow said.

Crow family

Caden's father, Dean Crow, expressed doubt about the grand jury process after viewing the footage.

"If these jurors saw the body cam that I saw, that there's no way they did not vote to prosecute," Dean Crow said.

Crow family

The family is meeting with the district attorney on Wednesday. Wayne Dolcefino of Dolcefino Media, who is working with the family, outlined what he believes the best possible outcome would be.

"New grand jury. The district attorney can take this to a new grand jury, can show them all the evidence, and then let the grand jury decide," Dolcefino said.

Following Texas A&M tradition, Caden Crow will be honored at Silver Taps Tuesday night and at Aggie Muster in April 2027.

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