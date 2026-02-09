BTU credit card payments suspended after ransomware attack

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan Texas Utilities customers cannot pay their bills by credit card after a ransomware attack targeted the company's third-party payment processor.

BTU announced Monday that credit card payments are temporarily unavailable due to a ransomware incident affecting BridgePay, the utility's payment processing vendor. The company said there has been no release of customer information.

The utility is working with InvoiceCloud, BridgePay and other partners to restore secure credit card payment services. BTU said there is no estimated timeline for full restoration but will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The company said on social media that e-check will be available for customers.

Alternative Payment Options

During the outage, customers can make payments using:



Cash or check at BTU payment locations

Check mailed with bill stub to P.O. Box 8000, Bryan, TX 77805

Credit card, cash or check payments at BTU kiosks located at:

Bryan H-E-B locations City of Bryan Development Center drive-thru at 200 E. 29th St. BTU drive-thru at 2611 N. Earl Rudder Freeway



BTU said it will not apply late fees or disconnect utility services while credit card payment processing remains unavailable.

The utility said it understands the inconvenience and appreciates customers' patience as the issue is resolved. Protecting customer information and maintaining reliable service remain top priorities, the company said.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.