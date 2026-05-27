BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan police are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Pecan Ridge neighborhood after nine residents reported finding their cars rummaged through overnight.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Pecan Ridge neighborhood.

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Bryan's Pecan Ridge neighborhood hit by string of vehicle burglaries

Investigators say the suspect or suspects targeted valuable items including laptops, tablets, computers, and firearms. Police say every vehicle that was burglarized had been left unlocked.

David Perez Jr., a Bryan resident in the Pecan Ridge neighborhood, discovered on May 19 that his car had been targeted.

Ezekiel Ramirez An unlocked vehicle.

"They ransacked my car. Didn't take anything. Didn't take my wallet. Tried taking my AirPods, like I said, failed abruptly," Perez said.

Even though nothing was taken, Perez said the incident left him shaken.

Ezekiel Ramirez David Perez Jr. talking about how his AirPods were almost stolen.

"Knowing that I got ransacked, kind of, kind of put a fear in me," Perez said.

Ezekiel Ramirez David Perez Jr. in his car.

He said the experience raised concerns about what could happen next.

"What if next time it isn't our car? What if it's gonna be our house?" Perez said.

Perez said the burglaries reflect a broader problem for the community.

"It's genuinely a shame, bro. Like we can't even be safe with our own property. We can't even be safe with our own products that we buy ourselves," Perez said.

Officials are urging residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables before leaving them unattended.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC locking his vehicle.

For Perez, the experience has become both a warning and a call for neighbors to look out for one another.

"I feel like community definitely should be together with the, with now what's happening," Perez said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A statement from Bryan PD on their Facebook.

"We cannot have that happen again. I cannot have that happen again," Perez said.

Anyone with security footage or information that could help investigators is urged to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

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