BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan's new Legacy Park playground nears completion in Midtown

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Bryan's new Legacy Park playground nears completion in Midtown

Contractors are hard at work finishing the new Legacy Park playground in Midtown Bryan.

Kenny Graves

Bryan Assistant City Manager Kevin Russell said the project is in the final stretch.

"We've got all of the equipment delivered, so we're at 100% of the equipment. We're putting tons of concrete down, so we have our walking paths and our areas for the pavilion and the playground to go in between," Russell said.

Kenny Graves

The City of Bryan bought equipment for the new playground last year. The park is built for all ages and abilities.

"It'll have, I think, 58 different components and of which 50 will be ADA accessible. So it's, uh, you know, it's a cool deal. A playground for all? Playground for all. Yes, it is," Russell said.

City of Bryan

Russell said Legacy Park is designed for more than just children.

"It's a place for, for families to take their kids and even adults to go hang out and play, read, relax, and enjoy themselves," Russell said.

Kenny Graves

Russell said the park's location makes it a natural connector for the broader community.

"It would really be nice to have a seamless connection all the way from downtown through Midtown to (Texas) A&M," Russell said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Sam Smith said the park's location makes it a standout addition to the area.

"I think it's a great addition because, you know, it's kind of halfway between the university and between downtown," Smith said.

Kenny Graves

Smith said he expects the park to draw a crowd.

"I think a lot of people will use it and uh especially if there's somewhere shady and a little bit cool to hang out in the uh in the warmer days, man," Smith said.

Kenny Graves

Smith said getting outside is something he values personally.

"Man, I love it, um, you know, I spend a lot of time downtown and I spend a lot of time in the office and getting out of the office is, is really important to me," Smith said.

City of Bryan

The City expects to hold a ribbon cutting before the end of the year.

"The goal is to have it happen before the end of the year. So we're hoping middle of December," Russell said.

The City says the new walking trails will open soon, and there are more plans to improve the Midtown area in the future.

Kenny Graves

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