BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Bryan brought residents together Tuesday for a comprehensive plan open house, giving them the chance to share their thoughts on what needs to change for the future of the community.

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Bryan residents share their vision for the city's future at a Comprehensive Plan Open House

The plan helps guide how Bryan grows and invests in its future over the next 10 to 20 years, and neighbors are weighing in on what they want to see improve.

"We are really looking for just all of the feedback, anything anybody wants to tell us, we're going to kind of take that in and incorporate that," Bryan Senior Planner, Katie Williams said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Katie Williams sharing specific details about the Comprehensive Plan Open House in Bryan.

Neighbors said events like the open house make them feel heard.

"I'm excited that our town is engaging with our local officials and helping to make this place the best that it can be," Bryan resident Jordan Januse said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Residents at the Comprehensive Plan Open House in Bryan.

Residents shared specific areas they hope the city will address as it expands.

"Work on more of our infrastructure, our east to west roads, you know, we're getting congested," Januse said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Jordan Januse shares changes he wants to see for the future of Bryan.

"I would just love to see us flourish, whatever that looks like," Bryan resident, Heather Littleton said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Heather Littleton shares her thoughts about the Comprehensive Plan Open House in Bryan with 15 ABC.

"We're growing leaps and bounds every day and so just making sure that we grow with it," Januse said. "It shows that we've got elected officials that are wanting to hear from our residents, wanting to hear from their voters to say, hey, how can we make this the best that it can be?"

Ezekiel Ramirez Residents at the Comprehensive Plan Open House in Bryan.

Officials said the input isn't just about shaping the future, but about letting residents lead the way.

"It really is the residents that kind of make Bryan what it is, and they're such an important part of it. So, I would love to have them be a part of us growing and kind of developing that vision for the future," Williams said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Residents at the Comprehensive Plan Open House in Bryan.

The final draft of the plan is expected later this fall, and officials are urging neighbors to share their input and make their voices heard.

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