Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyBryan

Actions

Bryan residents can help direct funding for housing, community development plans

City of Bryan
City of Bryan
City of Bryan
Posted

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Bryan is developing a five-year plan to set priorities for housing, resident services, and community development.

The 2025-29 Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development guides the allocation of federal funds.

To make sure the money is dispersed equitably, the city says public involvement is a key part of the planning process.

How you can get involved:

Public Meetings

  • Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library
  • Thursday, Feb. 20: 6 p.m., Neal Recreation Center

Online Survey

Take the surveythrough March 7.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.