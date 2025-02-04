Bryan residents can help direct funding for housing, community development plans

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Bryan is developing a five-year plan to set priorities for housing, resident services, and community development.

The 2025-29 Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development guides the allocation of federal funds.

To make sure the money is dispersed equitably, the city says public involvement is a key part of the planning process.

How you can get involved:

Public Meetings



Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library

Thursday, Feb. 20: 6 p.m., Neal Recreation Center

Online Survey

Take the surveythrough March 7.