Bryan resident Gloria Kennard hosts 2nd annual 'God is Good' luncheon to celebrate Easter

Gloria Kennard is a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Chruch in Bryan.

2024 is her 2nd year hosting her 'God is Good' luncheon; giving free food those in need.

Kennard is known in the community for also giving away free food for Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Gloria Kennard and several volunteers pray ahead of a busy day feeding the community at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan.

“God is good, he blesses me, and intends for me to bless others,” Kennard said.

This is Gloria's second year hosting the ‘God is Good’ Luncheon, bringing neighbors and church members in our community together to celebrate Easter with free food for those in need.

“I volunteer with different organizations, and I see that people are in a need. If I’m able to help someone I am going to do that,” Kennard said.

But she is no stranger to helping her neighbors. It will be 36 years this November that Kennard has been giving free meals for Thanksgiving. For the past six years, she's also been feeding the community on for New Year’s Day.

Volunteer Johnny Lister told 15 ABC’s Chris Talley she's doing God’s work.

“She is a very dynamic woman. She’s not just doing it one time; she’s doing it multiple times throughout the year and it’s a nice authentic home cooked meal,” Lister said.

But Kennard said she's just answering a higher calling.

“God put it in me to do something, I been doing it ever since and I have not missed a year," she said.