Bryan police investigating aggravated kidnapping

UPDATE

According to the Bryan Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated kidnapping in progress on Sunday night, when a 9-1-1 caller reported the vehicle they were riding in was intentionally struck by another vehicle.

"The driver of the suspect vehicle exited, and forcibly got the driver of the victim vehicle out at gun point," police said.

"The suspect then forced the victim into the suspect vehicle and fled the scene, traveling northbound on Finfeather Road — officers responding to the call were able to locate the suspect vehicle traveling northbound in the 1100 block of Finfeather Road."

Officers watched the suspect vehicle crash into a business located in the 1100 block of Finfeather Road — prior to police contacting the suspect, the suspect exited the vehicle and discharged a firearm sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim was not injured during this incident, and the suspect was transported by EMS from the scene to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The suspects name will not be released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bryan Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that occurred Sunday night in the 1100 block of Finfeather Road.

"The incident originated in the 2200 block of Finfeather Road — this investigation is active and ongoing at this time," police said.

More information will be released at a later time.