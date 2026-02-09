Bryan Police Department mourns loss of Assistant Chief Walt Melnyk

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Police Department and community are mourning the death of Assistant Chief Walt Melnyk, who died Sunday after battling leukemia.

Melnyk, a 26-year veteran of the department, was known for his professional excellence and devotion to his family and faith. He started his law enforcement career in August 1999 as a patrol officer and served in numerous key roles throughout his distinguished career.

During his time with the department, Melnyk worked in patrol, public information and crime prevention, the Directed Deployment Team, criminal investigations, internal affairs, training and recruiting. He also served as Bureau Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Chief of Police Dean Swartzlander said Melnyk served in leadership roles for more than 18 years, demonstrating unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

"He was a driven and forward-thinking leader who challenged the status quo and worked tirelessly to strengthen the department and inspire those he led," Swartzlander said. "Above all, he will be remembered for his character, compassion, and steadfast devotion to his family, his faith, his colleagues, and the community he served with honor, humility, and integrity."

Melnyk's leadership contributed to successful crime reduction efforts, major investigative operations, enhanced training programs and forward-thinking initiatives that strengthened the department and community.

Throughout his life and service, the department said Melnyk embodied the spirit of Isaiah 6:8: "Here I am. Send Me." His willingness to serve others, answer the call of duty and lead with courage and compassion reflected his deep faith and unwavering commitment to his family, department and community.

Melnyk received numerous commendations and honors for his service, including multiple Police Commendations, a Life-Saving Citation, the Master Peace Officer Certification and graduation from the prestigious FBI National Academy. He earned his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 1998 and later obtained a master's degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University.

Services scheduled for Melnyk include a visitation with family and a funeral service on Tuesday, Feb. 17, followed by an Interment at the Aggie Field of Honor at 12:30 p.m.

Click here to view Melnyk's obituary and full service details.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.