BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Police Department is raising money to support the family of Easton Beardsley.

Easton was involved in a head-on car crash on March 3, and died the following day. His mother was also injured.

Easton's father is a detective with the Bryan Police Department. To show support for the family, the department is selling wristbands in honor of Easton.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Beardsley family.