BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Watch the full story here:

Bryan parks get shade structures to keep families cool and extend playtime

Bryan City Council approved the purchase of shade structures for playgrounds at Sue Haswell Park, Tanglewood Park, and over the fitness equipment area at Greenbriar Park.

Bryan added shade structures to several local park playgrounds, a move the city says will enhance safety on hot Texas days and extend the life of existing equipment.

Kenny Graves

Bryan City Council approved the purchase of the shade structures back in June.

Local resident Samantha Tamerino said the addition has already changed how long her family can stay at the park.

"We actually get more time at the park instead of just 30 or 45 minutes and then having to leave when the sun comes up."

Kenny Graves

Tamerino said she sees the investment as a sign the city is prioritizing families.

"I like that the city is investing in families. Um, there are a lot of families coming back to the area or moving to the area from other places. Um, the shades allow us to be outside longer."

Kenny Graves

She said the structures also make the equipment itself safer for children.

"Kids aren't getting 3rd degree burns on the playground equipment, which is really nice, um, and it allows us to utilize the parks more than just the cooler months."

Kenny Graves

Fellow local resident Katie Hankins said the improvement has made a noticeable difference.

"Well, I love the shade structure. It's such an improvement to the parks. I feel like we can actually spend some time here now instead of dipping out when it gets a little hot."

Kenny Graves

Hankins said she is looking forward to enjoying the new additions across multiple parks.

"We're looking forward to the shade structures here and at the other parks that Bryan has added them to."

Kenny Graves

I asked Hankins how the playground now compares to before the shade structures were installed.

"I think it's gonna be huge. Um, this is our first time playing here with the shade, um, so we'll have to let you know."

Kenny Graves

The city is also expecting completion of Midtown Legacy Park and Villa West Park — including shade — by the end of the year.

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