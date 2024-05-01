Bryan organization helps with Panhandle Recovery Efforts

BRYAN, Texas — Dr. Monty Dozier is heading a Panhandle relief organization to help with recovery efforts after the largest wildfire in state history left the area scorched. Heather Healy talked with him on the efforts made and the long road to recovery ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The largest wildfire in Texas history scorched the Panhandle just weeks ago.

Dr. Monty Dozier is the program director for the Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unity with Texas A&M AgriLife.

“It is amazing the amount this fire has burned and the percentage of the grazing potential that was lost,” Dr. Dozier said.

Burning more than one million acres, with thousands of cattle and livestock lost in its path, making recovery a long road ahead.

“It’s a devastating thing to be dealing with, but you get to see the good side of humanity and the good side of neighbors, whether that neighbor is five miles away or 500 miles away,” Dr. Dozier said.

He said he and his team are doing and giving all they can for our neighbors to the north.

“The main thing that we do is set up an animal supply point to bring resources that are donated across Texas and across the nation for ranchers to have access to fresh feed, fresh hay, so that the livestock that survived can get reorganized and cared for,” Dr. Dozier said.

One of the main resources: Hay.

$17,000 bales have been collected.

“Of that 17,000 bails of hay that we’ve received, we’ve distributed about 68 percent of that, so it is getting out to those producers,” Dr. Dozier said.

Fencing material is also needed for distribution, rebuilding one acre at a time. And since local producers are now getting back on their feet, it’s almost time to head back home.

“We’re looking at June 1, you know, that’s something we’re always evaluating. We want it there long enough where we’re a stop-gap, but when there’s such a big event that there’s such a great need, and then roll back out when that local infrastructure stands back up," Dr. Dozier said.