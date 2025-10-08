Bryan leaders happy with progress on Midtown Park Playground, honor retiring city manager

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan City Council members gathered Tuesday to discuss major developments at the city's ambitious Midtown Park project and bid farewell to a longtime city leader.

Watch the full video here:

A full agenda: Bryan City Council talks city manager and new park playground

The 150-acre Midtown Park dominated much of the discussion, with ongoing construction including a boardwalk, the future Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille, and a signature playground. The playground project receives funding from Bryan's general fund and a $2 million donation from the Darwood Foundation.

Kenny Graves

"It's just good for our economy and it gives our local people here a great place to go and hang out that doesn't cost anything," Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said.

The mayor emphasized the community investment behind the project.

"There's good people in our community that want to see their kids and their grandkids and their great grandkids have a place, a destination park that they can be proud of. And this is something we can be very, very proud of," Gutierrez said.

Kenny Graves

The playground is expected to be completed in early 2027, with Phase 2 already under discussion. You can see more of the proposed design here.

Council members also used the meeting to honor City Manager Kean Register, who is retiring after 15 years in the position. Tuesday marked Register's final council meeting before his retirement.

District 3 City Council member Jared Salvato praised Register's tenure.

"By being able to be a council member and you be our city manager, you are very good at your job, and we will be sad to see you go, but I don't think it's any secret that the success of this city, uh, certainly, your name is on that as well," Salvato said.

Kenny Graves

District 5 City Council member Marca Ewers-Shurtleff highlighted Register's leadership style.

"You are one of the most remarkable examples of leadership that I've ever encountered. You lead from the bottom up, you make sure all of your people, all of your employees are led by example, not by command. You demand respect by your work, not because you asked for it," Ewers-Shurtleff said.

Kenny Graves

The mayor read a proclamation recognizing Register's years of service to the city.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

