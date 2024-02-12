Bryan ISD P.E. instructor teaches the importance of a healthy heart

BRYAN, Texas — “Our heart is a wonderful muscle, and we are going to use it a lot today,” said Fannin P.E. Coach, Kristi Shelton.

Kristi Shelton has a “heart” for teaching.

“I get to teach things that I actually see them get to incorporate in their little lives every day. It’s wonderful, I love my job,” Shelton said.

Shelton has taught physical education at Fannin Elementary for more than 20 years. She told 15 ABC's Chris Talley her message has stayed the same – always take care of your heart.

“Getting to play and interact, they get to fall in love with fitness and we love that because it will carry over and become a habit for them,” Shelton said.

Every student 15 ABC spoke with said Coach Shelton has taught them the importance of keeping a healthy heart.

“She just wants to keep our bodies healthy and make our hearts grow,” said student, Jaylia Harris.

“It makes you get a stronger heart,” said student, Joshua Jones.

“When I eat right and workout it makes me strong," said student, Raegan Cardenas.

As February has rung in National Heart Month, Shelton’s students are just dozens across the nation helping raise money to cure heart disease through the American Heart Association’s ‘Jump Rope for Heart.’

“I want to help people," Cardenas said.

“If you help people it can make their day and make them feel better," Jones said

“Some people don’t have a healthy heart and I want to help them,” said student, Iker Sanchez.

For Coach Shelton, she said teaching this lesson early to her students helps prevents heart problems and health issues later on.

“We are healthy, and we want to give back to those that aren’t as healthy,” said Shelton.