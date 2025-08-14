BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A new study by REV Entertainment is examining the future of Travis Major Field and the surrounding area at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan.

"How we can expand it, how we can accelerate the growth and what that growth should be," said Bobby Gutierrez, mayor of Bryan.

Bryan considers redevelopment of Travis Major Field in Midtown Park

It's an area of town that continues to rise, but Travis Major Field stands out as needing attention.

"All the things around the baseball and Little League right now and D-BAT [is] across the street, and then you have Travis Field that looks — doesn't look like the rest of the park," Mayor Gutierrez said.

Travis Major Field will be a key part of the feasibility study.

Mayor Gutierrez tells 15 ABC that the study will determine the best path forward for the stadium within the larger park context.

"What's the best use for the stadium? Whether we expand it, whether we have to tear it down, what, what is the best use for the park and that it's taking — not only just the stadium — but it's taking the whole park in general," Mayor Gutierrez said.

REV Entertainment, which partners with Texas Rangers Baseball as well as other sports and entertainment entities, is conducting the study for $85,000 as part of a six-month agreement with the City of Bryan.

"There are so many demand drivers, they're a little disconnected at the moment, but I think that like that's our biggest focus is how do we drive an entertainment district that feels cohesive," said Sean Decker, president of REV Entertainment.

Travis Fields used for little league play are a part of Travis Bryan Midwood Park near Travis Major Field.

15 ABC asked Decker what he wanted our community to know about what they are doing with the study and what can be expected when the study is done.

"A community impact that create a place that people can gather and celebrate, and not just a baseball game, not just a part of their volleyball tournament if they're there, their baseball tournament, if they're coming to D-Bat, what the community should expect is a way to bring all those pieces together to create a community point of pride, a place to gather, and a place to create memories for many years to come," Decker said.

Bobby Gutierrez, mayor of Bryan, talks with 15 ABC.

City officials are optimistic about the potential outcomes of the study.

"Whatever they bring us is going to generate interest for the people here," Mayor Gutierrez said.

Mayor Gutierrez tells15 ABC that the study doesn't mean they will start developing anything, but it does provide a pathway for future possibilities at the park.

