Bryan city manager announces retirement

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Bryan announced the retirement of city manager Kean Register. Register announced his retirement, effective Nov. 3, after more than 25 years of public service.

Register has served as the city manager since 2010, following service as interim city manager in 2006. During his leadership, the city of Bryan said its experienced historic growth, financial stability and major community developments.

“I have been honored to serve the residents, employees, and elected officials of Bryan. The city’s success is a direct reflection of the incredible dedication of our staff, city council members, and mayors over the years. Bryan’s employees always find a way to get the job done.” - Kean Register

Register moved up his initial retirement date of March 2026 to help allow a smoother transition for the next city manager ahead of a budget season.

Years of Leadership

Mayor of Bryan, Bobby Gutierrez, said that the city has achieved a number of significant milestones under Register's leadership, pointing towards the city’s strong financial position, major developments, and steady economic and social growth.

“As a city, we are on sound footing financially and maintaining strong community growth, thanks to Kean’s stewardship,” said Gutierrez. “He’s a special leader who has been a tremendous asset for our community.

Since taking on the role of city manager in 2010, the City of Bryan has:



Returned to fiscal soundness

Attracted economic development

Expanded housing and growth

improved public service and employee programs

Despite these highlights during Register's career, the city said he's also faced difficult moments of loss, during line-of-duty deaths of four city employees: BTU employee Dennis Mowbray in 2010, firefighters Eric Wallace and Greg Pickard in 2013, BTU Transmission employee Earle Robinson in 2014. Additionally, in the 2013 fire, firefighters Ricky Mantey and Mitch Moran sustained life-threatening burns but survived and continue to serve the community.

“Nothing compares to the heartbreak of losing employees in the line of duty,” Register said. “Those moments are the toughest any city manager can face.”

Looking Ahead

Following his retirement, Register said he plans on staying active in the Bryan community, spend time with family, travel and embrace whatever opportunities the next stage of life presents.