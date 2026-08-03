BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan adds two-hour parking limit to part of Main Street to boost access for downtown shoppers

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Bryan adds two-hour parking limit to Main Street to boost access for downtown shoppers

Historic downtown Bryan has a new parking solution aimed at making it easier for customers to visit businesses along Main Street.

Two-hour parking limits are now in effect for 139 spaces along Main Street — from 23rd to 28th streets — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Handicapped spots and middle islands are excluded from the new limits.

Kenny Graves

The city says about 2,000 free, all-day parking spots remain available in the downtown area away from Main Street.

"We're estimating about 2000 free, all-day available parking spots away from Main Street and Bryan Avenue," Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said.

Kenny Graves

Merchants say parking has been a long-standing problem for downtown businesses and their customers.

"Parking's been a really a main issue for us. There's just no parking for customers," Scott Catalena of Catalena Hatters said.

Kenny Graves

"Because we always had complaints from the customers like, oh, like there's no parking, like I was going to stop by, but the parking lot is full and this and that," Evelyn Mendoza of 979 Nutrition said.

Kenny Graves

Some businesses had initial concerns about the scope of the changes.

"At first, I was scared because I thought it was going to be both sides. I didn't know it was going to be like just in front of the businesses," Mendoza said.

Kenny Graves

Since the limits went into effect, the response has been largely positive.

"We've had very positive feedback, particularly from the merchants and restaurateurs," Dunn said.

Kenny Graves

"There's some customers that only want to come here for like, I don't know, like 30 minutes or like 1 hour. So I feel like that's perfect, you know, that way it's not as packed anymore. So I feel like it's, it's pretty good," Mendoza said.

Kenny Graves

"During the day, customers have a place to park and um, come and be patrons of all the, all the retail businesses in downtown and like we couldn't be happier," Catalena said.

"I think it's the best thing the city could have done for the, uh, for the retail merchants of downtown Bryan," Catalena said.

Kenny Graves

Code enforcement will monitor the timed parking spaces. Fines start at $35 for a first offense and can reach up to $500 for repeat offenses.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

