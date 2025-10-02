Brazos Valley food banks brace for impact, promise aid to laid-off workers

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (KRHD) — Local food pantries in Brazos and Grimes counties are preparing for a potential surge in demand as concerns grow about a government shutdown's impact on federal workers and their families.

More than 2,300 federal workers live in the Brazos County area as of April, meaning some families may need to visit a food pantry for the first time if a shutdown occurs.

"Don't push it back and say I'll wait because you can't go very long without food," said Dennis Saathoff of Christian Community Services in Navasota.

Andrea Derrig of Brazos Church Pantry in Bryan emphasized that help is available immediately for those facing financial hardship.

"And it's based on what your income is today. And so if you get laid off from work today and your income is zero, please come see us. We'll give you food and there's a lot of other pantries in the area that can too," Derrig said.

Local food pantries receive much of their food through the Brazos Valley Food Bank, but supply challenges have emerged following federal program cuts earlier this year.

"They get the majority of their food supplies through the USDA, which, as you know, was cut back in May or June whenever when that got cut back, which has limited the amount of food supplies we've been able to get," Saathoff said.

The USDA canceled federal programs that provided funding to food banks to purchase food from local farmers and suppliers, forcing local food banks to find alternative sources.

Despite the challenges, Saathoff said his organization has prepared for potential increased demand.

"I've got at least, you know, 2 or 3 months of supplies. I can take care of everything I need to get us through for the basics. But I do go out and purchase retail quite a bit now that the USDA has been cut back," Saathoff said.

Pantry officials understand that seeking food assistance can be difficult for first-time visitors.

"It's humiliating and embarrassing, I think, to come to a food pantry for the first time. But there's no judgment here. We just want to help, and that's what it's here for. And so please come," Derrig said.

The need for food assistance has grown as grocery prices continue to strain household budgets.

"Well, everybody's kind of desperate right now because of the food prices and the, you know, it's hard to get stuff. I mean, even for somebody that's employed and doing what they need to do, it's hard to get all the food you need," Saathoff said.

For a list of food pantries in your area, go to: https://www.bvfb.org/find-food

