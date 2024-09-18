Authorities arrest Bryan High School student following discovery of weapon in his backpack

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — Principal at Bryan High School, Lane Buban, made a statement to families and staff on Wednesday, regarding the discovery of a weapon in a student's backpack.

Buban says staff received information saying a student was in possession of a weapon on campus, administrators and school resource officers responded immediately, and the situation was addressed and investigated — no threat was made against the school.

Through the investigation, officials did find a weapon in his backpack while he was in the classroom — the student was immediately removed from the classroom and arrested.

"Bryan ISD takes any report of this type of threat to our staff and students seriously and works closely with local law enforcement to investigate and take appropriate action," Buban said.

"We encourage our students and families to report any safety concerns immediately and to also use our B-Safe App — Bryan ISD student and staff safety will always be our top priority."