Arrest made in connection to July car wash stabbing in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan Police made an arrest in a months-long investigation in connection to a stabbing at a local car wash that injured one person.

Bryan PD then called out to the public for help in identifying the suspect seen in surveillance video back in October 2025.

The stabbing incident happened on July 16, 2025.

Then, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, Ronnie Williams was arrested by BPD for assaulting a BPD officer after officers were responding to a criminal trespass call, where they met Williams.

During that interaction is when BPD said Williams assaulted the officer causing a laceration to the officer's face requiring medical attention.

The next day, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, Williams was served a warrant of arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center.