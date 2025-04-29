Annual EVET Conference returns to Bryan April 29–30

BRYAN, Texas (KHRD) — EVET, Inc. will host its annual Every Victim, Every Time Conference April 29–30 at the Brazos County Expo Center, drawing professionals from across the region who work with victims of violent crime.

Founded in 2006, the conference has grown from 100 attendees to more than 800, offering affordable training for law enforcement, social workers, healthcare professionals, and other professionals.

The event will also include the Brian Bachmann Legacy Luncheon on April 30, honoring the late constable with a scholarship for local students pursuing careers in criminal justice.