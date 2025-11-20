Aggieland's open pantries: Blessing Boxes offer 24/7 aid for those in need

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Local residents are embracing a grassroots initiative that's making a real difference in their community through small wooden boxes filled with free necessities.

The blessing box program allows anyone to donate or take items like food, baby formula, diapers, and other essentials without questions asked. The boxes can be found throughout neighborhoods, at local businesses, and at churches.

Kenny Graves

"When you put that in a box, you don't know who you're helping. You might be changing somebody's life, you know, with a can of baby formula," said Caroline Purser of Sammy Ellen Bail Bonds.

The initiative began several years ago when Heidi Campbell reached out to local business owners with a simple idea.

"A few years ago, Heidi Campbell reached out to me and she said that she had a little bread box and that we could put it in any business or wherever and just put food in it and people would come. It just kept going," Purser said.

Kenny Graves

Churches have also joined the effort, though volunteers say keeping the boxes stocked requires ongoing community support.

"It's a little empty right now, so we may have to send out a memo to our parishioners," said Joyce Sutherland of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Kenny Graves

For those who help coordinate the boxes, the impact goes beyond just providing basic necessities. Purser recalls emotional moments that highlight the program's importance.

"When you get a mom that calls and says, I need a birthday cake today, and you're able to give it to them because somebody in the community donated it and you see them cry, it's huge. It's really huge," Purser said.

The program's accessibility is part of what makes it special - anyone can participate either by donating items or taking what they need.

"I think it's a good thing. I think it's how it helps the community and that's what we are all about at Bethel," Sutherland said.

Kenny Graves

The visual reminder of community care resonates with participants as they go about their daily routines.

"It's nice when you're driving down the street and you see the box, because you know somebody took the time to put it there," Purser said.

Kenny Graves

Even local elementary school students have gotten involved by contributing handwritten notes of encouragement.

"Some of the little elementary school kids will draw pictures and put 'You're not alone,' 'God loves you,' 'You're not forgotten,' you know, 'Hang in there,'" Purser said.

The boxes contain various items depending on community donations, including pet food, diapers, deodorant, and school supplies. Anyone interested in starting their own blessing box can simply place a shelf, locker, or wooden box in their yard or at their business and keep it stocked with donations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.