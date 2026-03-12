A new path forward: a pedestrian bridge is assembled and installed over the spillway at Bryan's Midtown Park

A 140-foot bridge is being installed at Travis Bryan Midtown Park as part of the area's redevelopment

Workers are assembling and installing a 140-foot bridge over the spillway on the southeast side of Travis Bryan Midtown Park — the latest step in the area's ongoing redevelopment.

Kenny Graves

A massive crane was set up next to the dam at the park. On Thursday, it was used to connect two 70-foot bridge sections and move them into place.

Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said the bridge is part of a larger trail project circling the entire park.

"This is just one more step in the perimeter trail that we have going around the entire park. So it'll be a roughly 2 mile trail," Walker said.

Kenny Graves

Walker said the bridge will also serve as a unique attraction for visitors from near and far.

"That's one of the reasons we're doing what we're doing out here in the park is to bring not just the locals out but also people from across the region. Just any time, you can walk over and, walk over the spillway, so it's an added attraction that's a little unique," Walker said.

Kenny Graves

The project has been in the works for a while. Walker said the west side of the trail is already open to walkers, and the east side — the final section — is expected to be completed later this year.

"You can already walk on the west side. The, the east side then is the last part of it. We hope to have it, it'll be done later this year, along with the lake. We anticipate the lake being pretty much completed by then as well," Walker said.

Kenny Graves

Travis Bryan Midtown Park already features the Legends Event Center, Top Golf, a baseball and softball complex, and an indoor training academy for baseball and softball. More development is on the way, including events at the park's green space.

"Of course we have some events on the what we call the green space up on the northwest quadrant of the original park. So we have that going on. So Troubadour Festival, for example, is coming later this month," Walker said.

Kenny Graves

City leaders told me a new playground is also in development to make the park a true family destination.

Kenny Graves

