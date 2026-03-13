A new path forward: 140-ft pedestrian bridge assembled and installed at Bryan Midtown Park

Travis Bryan Midtown Park gets 140-foot bridge over spillway as redevelopment continues

Watch the full story here:

A new path forward: a new pedestrian bridge is assembled and installed over the spillway at Bryan's Midtown Park

A 140-foot bridge is being assembled and installed over the spillway on the southeast side of Travis Bryan Midtown Park — the latest step in the area's ongoing redevelopment.

A massive crane was set up next to the dam at the park. On Thursday, it was used to connect two 70-foot bridge sections and move them into place.

Kenny Graves

Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said the bridge is part of a larger vision for the park.

"That's one of the reasons we're doing what we're doing out here in the park is to bring not just the locals out but also people from across the region," Walker said.

Kenny Graves

Walker said the bridge is one piece of a larger trail project taking shape around the park.

"This is just one more step in the perimeter trail that we have going around the entire park. So it'll be a roughly 2 mile trail. Just any time, you can walk over and, walk over the spillway, so it's an added attraction that's a little unique," Walker said.

Kenny Graves

The west side of the trail is already open to the public. Walker said the east side is the final piece.

"You can already walk on the west side. The east side then is the last part of it. We hope to have it, it'll be done later this year, along with the lake. We anticipate the lake being pretty much completed by then as well," Walker said.

Kenny Graves

Midtown Park already features the Legends Event Center, Top Golf, a baseball and softball complex, and an indoor training academy for baseball and softball. City leaders say more is still to come.

"Of course, we have some events on what we call the green space up on the northwest quadrant of the original park. So we have that going on. So Troubadour Festival, for example, is coming later this month," Walker said.

Kenny Graves

City leaders tell me there is also a new playground in development to make the park a true family destination.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

