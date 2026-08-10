A 14-year-old is dead, 3 others wounded after gunfire erupted at Bryan block party

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Teen killed, 3 others wounded after shooting erupts at Bryan block party on West 17th Street

Watch the full story here:

A 14-year-old boy died and 3 others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a block party on West 17th Street in Bryan Saturday night.

A 14-year-old boy is dead and three others were wounded after a shooting erupted at a block party on West 17th Street in Bryan Saturday night.

Bryan police identified the victim as D'Antwon Miles. Officers who were already in the area heard the gunfire and located four victims with gunshot wounds. Miles later died at the hospital.

Corpus Cristi Chronica

Bryan Police Department Public Information Officer Seth Waller said.

"Uh, officers that were already in the area heard the gun, uh, fire take place. Uh, we were able to locate 4 victims that had sustained gunshot wounds. Uh, ultimately, 1, uh, 14-year-old boy here in Bryan did succumb to his gunshot injuries, uh, at the hospital."

Kenny Graves

Investigators determined the shooting was not a random attack on the party.

Waller said.

"Through investigation, determined that two groups of individuals were shooting back and forth at each other, uh, in an isolated, not a, not a random attack on, on this party."

KXXV

Waller said the incident was specific to those at the party and there is no threat to the broader community.

The shooting has left neighbors shaken. Resident Rafael Pena said the violence is becoming harder to ignore.

"No family should have to experience this kind of heartbreak. And especially one here so close to home, literally in our neighborhood, in our own backyards. You'd think it wouldn't happen in our community, but it's becoming more and more commonplace."

Kenny Graves

Pena said the community is rallying around Miles' family.

"Who knows what this translates to and what ripple effect it will have, but I know Brian is stronger together and that as a community, we're going to rally behind this family."

Kenny Graves

He also said the violence is difficult for parents to address with their children.

"And as a parent, it's tough to have these conversations with your children so that they feel safe and that they feel like dad's going to take care of them."

KXXV

Pena said he wants to see those responsible held accountable.

"Well I let law enforcement do their job and figure out what happened so that we can bring those accountable to justice."

No updates on the conditions of the three other shooting victims have been released. Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300 or email Brazos County Crimestoppers at tips@brazoscountycrimestoppers.org

Bryan PD

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

