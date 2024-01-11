Bryan Juvenile Case Manager explains how House Bill 3186 could help youth in the courtroom

BRYAN, Texas — Jose Castro is the Juvenile Case Manager with Bryan Municipal Court.

“We do have to remember that they are kids — they make mistakes, we have all been there before," Castro said.1

Since 2018, he's been helping local youth who suddenly find themselves before a judge.

“One thing that we do push here in the municipal court, is to hold those juveniles accountable by making them work community service," Castro said.

"We have partnerships with various programs like the Boys and Girls Club, the Neal Recreational Center and the City of Bryan Animal Shelter.”

HB 3186, better known as the "Youth Diversion and Early Intervention Act" is now in affect in Texas.

The bill is designed to help local kids get more effective intervention when they make it into the legal system.

Castro tells 15ABC’s Chris Talley that the City of Bryan is ahead of the game with programs like “Teen Court,” done in partnership with the Bryan ISD.

"We don’t want to punish them but we want to help them learn that they committed a mistake and prevent them from making it again," Castro said.

“Teen Court is a program I have seen a lot of success with, especially with kids who have gone through the program — then they want to be a part of the program.”

Castro says programs like community service, teen court, and drug awareness classes are already making a difference.

"We are definitely ready to go — we have a lot already established," Castro said.

"It’s just a matter of putting our plan together formally, but we are more than ready to tackle this in 2025.”

HB 3186 went into effect on Jan. 1.

While much planning will go into courtrooms across the state this year, a “Youth Diversion Plan” must be adopted by every municipal and justice court no later than Jan. 1, 2025.

More information HB 3186 can be found here: https://www.tmcec.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/HB-3186-Bill-Summary.pdf