Bryan ISD STEM students experience weather damage to school garden

BRYAN, Texas — 10-year-old Alondra De La Luz is worried about the condition of her plants at Jones Elementary in Bryan.

“Most of our plants don’t look happy right now, because we had ice last week, now this week we have rain," De La Luz said.

Sally Ryan, third grade teacher at Jones Elementary School, runs the Stem Club on campus — she says most of her student’s hard work froze over last week.

“They had been out there, they had taken out all the weeds — it was looking it’s best that it was looking In a long time, then we got the freeze and all the wind,” Ryan said.

While Ryan’s students are only learning about gardening in school, this is a bigger inconvenience when it comes to local farmers.

The Brazos County Master Gardeners Association tells 15 ABC that last week’s winter weather impacted area crops — oats and wheat are struggling to catch up on their nutrients.

This is something that Ryan says her Stem students are taking an interest in.

“We have a lot of kids now that want to go into science — whether that be farming and agriculture, space, or even being a science teacher, and that anything is possible," Ryan said.

Much like nine-year-old Ariana Olvera, who’s ready to make more than just her school’s garden beautiful all over again.

“I actually want to start a whole garden myself," Olvera said.

The Brazos County Master Gardeners Association says that while it’s unknown what weather February will bring, the rain this week is putting local soil on track for spring saturation.