Bryan, College Station seeing influx of part-time and seasonal workers for holiday season

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The countdown to Christmas is underway, and at the Old Bryan Market Place, manager Whitney Wright is ready for more foot traffic that she's used to seeing around the holiday season.

“There’s always an [A&M] graduation or a game or something, so we are very fortunate here in the Bryan/College Station area to have that," Wright said.

"Definitely with the holiday, that’s where we do our big push and it’s a very important time for our business."

With the increase of customers comes the need for more workers in the BCS area, businesses overall are adding employees, but especially for the busy holiday season.

“We typically start seeing an increase during the holiday season, people want to supplement their income and help with holiday shopping and expenses and to gear up for the next year," said Account Manager with Snelling Staffing, Meme Adams.

"Other factors may also be the rising cost of living.”

The Old Bryan Market Place is using the workers they already have to give them the chance to earn more during the holiday season.

“We have tried to utilize the employees we already have by giving them more hours," Wright said.

"Most of our employees have been here a very long time and they understand the importance of us being busy during Christmas.”

“Now that we have an established team, I have picked up some more shifts and working more hours," said local employee, Biz Newsom.

"It has a better flow with all of us knowing what we are expected to do.”

The folks at Snelling Staffing told 15ABC that if anyone is looking for a seasonal job during December, retail and restaurants are usually always hiring.

For anyone in the market for something full-time, Snelling Staffing is willing to help out.

Snelling Staffing, Bryan is located at 1716 Briarcrest Drive. Suite 606 - (979)-775-5465.