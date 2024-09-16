Watch Now
Brazos County welcomes new Emergency Management Coordinator

Shannon Covey brings more than 20 years of experience to the position.
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Brazos County welcomes Shannon Covey to her new position as the county's Emergency Management Coordinator — Covey has already started in the new role.

“I am passionate about training and equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to prepare, mitigate, respond, and recover from inevitable disasters,” she said.

Covey joins Brazos County with more than 20 years of experience working in emergency management — serving as an Emergency Management Coordinator and Emergency Services Program Coordinator in previous positions.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters announced Monday that Covey has already began her new position.

