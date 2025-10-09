Brazos County man gets 10 years in prison for punching a jail officer

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A Brazos County man received the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison Monday for punching a jail officer while in custody on other charges.

Judge John Brick of the 272nd District Court sentenced Joseph Sweed to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for assault of a public servant. A jury convicted Sweed of the charge in June following a trial.

The assault occurred on March 3, 2024, while Sweed was held in the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of assault on a peace officer and evading arrest or detention. Officers instructed Sweed to return to his cell in the Special Housing Unit, but he refused, according to court records.

When officers attempted to restrain Sweed and put him back in his cell, he punched a jail officer in the face.

During Monday's punishment hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that Sweed's behavior in the jail impacted the facility's safe operation and required additional time and resources to protect other inmates and staff.

Prosecutors said Sweed's conduct included sexually abusive and threatening behavior toward medical staff, jail officers and other inmates. He also destroyed jail property, manipulated cell doors, set fires and made graphic threats of physical and sexual violence against staff and inmates.

Evidence showed Sweed has an extensive juvenile and adult criminal history, including previous time served in state jail and prison.

Between his conviction in June and Monday's sentencing, Sweed continued problematic behavior, setting more fires and making additional sexual and violent threats, prosecutors said.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office and Investigator James Woodward with the Brazos County District Attorney's Office investigated the case. Prosecutors Mark Stahman and Jessica Escue represented the state.

"Our jail officers and staff work to keep our community and our inmates safe, often at risk to their own mental and physical well-being. This defendant's sentence shows that their community will protect them in turn." - Mark Stahman and Jessica Escue, Assistant District Attorneys

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.