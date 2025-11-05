Brazos County judge sentences man to 25 years in prison for burglary, sexual assault of a teen girl

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Keandre Perry was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation with the commission of sexual assault, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Perry, 32, entered the plea and was sentenced Tuesday. The charges stem from a September 2021 incident when College Station police responded to a local hospital for a report of sexual assault.

The victim, a teenager, arrived at the hospital accompanied by friends and family and underwent a medical examination.

Police said the victim described her attacker’s clothing and shoes, which led officers to apprehend Perry, who matched the description.

Investigators also discovered the abandoned apartment where the assault took place. A store receipt inside the apartment contained Perry’s name, authorities said.

The victim was later interviewed at Scotty’s House, Brazos County’s child advocacy center. Detectives determined the location where Perry initially made contact with the teen and found a broken fence near the apartment where he allegedly grabbed her and forced her inside. Interviews with nearby witnesses were also conducted as part of the investigation.

Perry was then arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

During the plea and sentencing process, Perry also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for other felony charges, including a domestic violence assault, theft, and drug possession.

Perry's prior criminal history does not include a prior prison sentence. He will now serve the 25 year prison sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors consulted the victim and her family and the victim agreed with the sentence.