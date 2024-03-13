Brazos County Health District prepares families for child health emergencies

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District is keeping you prepared with an upcoming class to keep you and your kids safe in the event of emergencies.

“With this backpack in mind, in a tropical storm setting, winter storm setting, I believe I could use the emergency blanket, the baby blanket, the wipes,” parent Diane Banuelos said.

Barbara Jeffers is the Community Health Services Manager for the district.

“We’re going to do emergency preparedness that has to do with natural disasters such as tornadoes, floods, and hurricanes since those are the three biggest ones here in Texas,” Jeffers said.

Jeffers and her team wanted to make a difference in maternal child health.

The 'Go Bag' was designed to be easy to grab and go through an emergency preparedness grant.

Diane Banuelos is a mom of three: a 9-year-old, 2-year-old, and an 11-month-old.

“Like I’m stuck at home, the power just went out all of a sudden,” Banuelos said. “I have to get my kids and just get up and go and I can keep my babies warm until I could find shelter.”

There’s a resource guide for parents in case of an emergency that includes:



Pregnancy testing centers

Prenatal care options

Lawyer contact information

A family action plan

The Go Bag includes:

Baby wipes

Baby blanket

Flashlight with batteries

Phone charger bank

Small first aid kit

Rain poncho

Baby water bottle

“You can make copies of your insurance card, your passport, your driver’s license,” Jeffers said.

“I think it’s very beneficial,” Baneulos said. “Each and every one of these items, they can use on a day to day basis.”

Administrative Assistant Maria Jimenez helps lead the child health classes for Spanish-speaking parents.

She encourages dads to come along to the class.

“Anyone is welcome, even fathers, just to come and see what’s there so they can also help the mom make a game plan together so that it’s there for the family,” Jimenez said.

The class will be held Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District.

