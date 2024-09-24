Brazos County Commissioners Court moving platforms for online meetings

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Beginning in October, the Brazos County Commissioners Court will move its meeting live streams.

Commissioners say the court streams will move from Facebook to the YouTube page, which is already in use. Previous videos are also available on the platform.

Commissioners cited complaints from citizens who do not use Facebook for the change and said YouTube is a 'more accessible' platform.

The change begins October 1.

Scroll to 54:25 in the video below to see the discussion.