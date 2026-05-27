Blood evidence confirmed in Nikki Winder disappearance case

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Blood found at the site where a missing Brazos County woman was last seen has been confirmed through laboratory testing to belong to Nicole "Nikki" Winder, who disappeared three months ago, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The blood was discovered Feb. 26 in a driveway along FM 974, one day after Winder was reported missing. Investigators said the amount of blood "reflects a serious injury."

Winder, who has been missing since Feb. 25, was last seen on a wooded property where the blood evidence was later recovered. The area is shielded from view of the residence on that property, according to investigators.

The discovery comes as authorities continue searching for a specific Polaris utility terrain vehicle they believe is connected to the case. The UTV, with VIN ending in 7827, was identified through security camera footage and public tips but has not been located despite extensive searches.

Winder's white 2025 Chevrolet truck was found burning on an oil pad site the same afternoon she disappeared. Investigators determined the fire was arson.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are considered highly suspicious," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering two separate rewards: $1,000 for information leading to recovery of the Polaris UTV and an additional reward for information leading to resolution of the case. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Anyone with information about Winder's disappearance, the Polaris UTV or anything observed near FM 974 between Highway 21 and Macey Road on or around Feb. 25 is urged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at (979) 361-4900 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers.