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Vehicle 'involved in events' tied to Nikki Winder disappearance sought by Brazos County Sheriff's Office

Nikki Winder vehicle search
BCSO
Nikki Winder vehicle search
Posted

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a vehicle investigators believe is connected to the disappearance of Nicole “Nikki” Winder. She was last seen on February 25.

The vehicle is a green 2014 Polaris Ranger XP 900. The last four digits of the VIN are 7827.

Investigators say the vehicle was seen traveling on FM 974 at approximately 3:20 p.m. the day Nikki vanished, and may be involved in events surrounding her disappearance.

Investigators are asking for information from anyone who may have:
• Purchased the Polaris
• Acquired or traded for the vehicle
• Stored the vehicle
• Seen it since February 25, 2026
• Or knows its current location

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-4900 or submit tips anonymously through Brazos County Crime Stoppers.