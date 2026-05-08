Vehicle 'involved in events' tied to Nikki Winder disappearance sought by Brazos County Sheriff's Office

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a vehicle investigators believe is connected to the disappearance of Nicole “Nikki” Winder. She was last seen on February 25.

The vehicle is a green 2014 Polaris Ranger XP 900. The last four digits of the VIN are 7827.

Investigators say the vehicle was seen traveling on FM 974 at approximately 3:20 p.m. the day Nikki vanished, and may be involved in events surrounding her disappearance.

Investigators are asking for information from anyone who may have:

• Purchased the Polaris

• Acquired or traded for the vehicle

• Stored the vehicle

• Seen it since February 25, 2026

• Or knows its current location

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-4900 or submit tips anonymously through Brazos County Crime Stoppers.

