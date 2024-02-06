‘ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE’: Author to be honored with library exhibit in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas — Hearne is home to Chip Baker, a long-time educator, an author and motivational speaker.

“It means everything to me, growing up in the city of Hearne," Baker said



Now, his hometown is honoring him with his own library exhibit titled ‘Chip Baker: All Things Are Possible’ exhibit.

"I’m grateful to have been blessed to have great people around me from there to show me what it is supposed to look like to be successful," Baker said

After graduating Hearne High School in 1993, Baker went on to play football at West Texas A&M. Now, he’s an educator in Conroe ISD, but is also a 16-time author, podcast host and motivational speaker, something Towanda Jones, the Smith-Welch Library Director said makes Baker the perfect role model for the community.

“He has proven it in this community, we have to keep it on our kids minds that “Oh yes we can do this,” and you can do it if you want to," Jones.

Baker tells 15 ABC’s Chris Talley that he’s ready to pass the torch of success to the next generation with a big dream, in a small town.

“My hope is that it shows everybody that comes to see the exhibit all things are possible. It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you’ve been through. All things are possible if we are willing to put the work in and go get it,” Explained Baker.

The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday, February 10 at 11 a.m. at the Smith-Welch Library in Hearne.