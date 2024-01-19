'Anointed Abilities': Brazos Valley mother passionate about helping special needs families from her non-profit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Amber Evans scrolls through memories with her 17-year-old son Mac.

“He is a real-life superhero, in my life at least.” Said Evans.

Mac is very athletic. He participates in a variety of sports as a Junior at A&M Consolidated High School.

“Everything that he wants to sign up for, he signs up for and it makes me very proud.” Explained Evans.

He even has a love for the NFL.

“I like the chiefs.” Said Mac Evans.

“You must love Patrick Mahomes?” Asked Chris Talley.

“I do.” Said Evans.

But there was a time when witnessing her son’s accomplishments was almost too good to be true.

Mac was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3.

“The doctors were like, “he’s never going to speak, he’s never going to walk, like basically he’s going to be a vegetable – are you sure you want to go through with this?” And I said, “Yeah,I serve a God that is bigger than this.” Explained Evans.

With a strong faith in God – Amber knew she needed to help other special needs families.

“I’ve been the parent who could not work a job because I was getting phone calls from the school where your child is having behavioral issues, so everyone on my board and that we work with understands that.” Explained Evans.

In 2021, Evans began her own non-profit -- ‘Anointed Abilities’, helping families that need financial assistance when employment is tough.

“Maybe you’re at a spot in your life, where you can’t secure employment because your child has a behavioral issue and you can’t quite figure that part out so that’s where we are able to step in and assist.” Explained Evans, Founder of Anointed Abilities.

Evans told 15 ABC’s Chris Talley, the community’s support has been crucial.

"We have fed over 100 families, we adopted 25 kids for Christmas and we bridged the gap to help them to get assistance, and over 60 families that we have helped when it's come to bill pay, without the community's support this wouldn't have been possible." Explained Evans.

Evans said Anointed Abilities is currently looking for local churches to use their space for a “Social Club” twice a month.

The non-profit will also be holding a ‘sensory-friendly’ event in March.

If you are interested in more information, please contact Amber Evans on the Anointed Abilities Facebook page or at (979) 221-6139.