Aggie Park to host inaugural winter lighting November 27

15 ABC (KRHD-TV 2023) Chris Talley
Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 24, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Families and morning joggers enjoyed the cool weather the morning after Thanksgiving at Aggie Park where 15 ABC’s Chris Talley caught up to Scott McWilliams who said there’s no better place for Christmas lights to be displayed in the town.

“It’s a wonderful use of the resources, I’ve only been to the park twice so that’s why we are out here today, but to see everything lit up in the Christmas spirit is just another example of how Aggies do it big and do it better,” McWilliams said.

The lighting will include music performances, free hot chocolate, and activities for the for the whole family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at Aggie Park.

