Brazos County law enforcement encrypts radio communications, ending public scanner access

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Law enforcement agencies across Brazos County have encrypted their radio communications, cutting off public access to police scanner apps that residents previously used to monitor local activity.

The change, implemented last month, affects College Station Police, Bryan Police, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Texas A&M University Police, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a statement, officials said unencrypted channels allowed criminals to listen in, putting officers at risk and exposing personal information. The county will continue providing information through public updates, activity logs, and open records requests, even though radio traffic is no longer accessible to the public.

The decision has divided local residents.

"I mean, they've done the research, you know, they probably know what they're doing more than the local people," Bryan resident Lonny Drews said.

Drews supports the change, believing it helps law enforcement do their job more effectively.

"It makes it hard for those guys to do their job. So, you know, if they think it's a better deal to protect us, I'm all about it," Drews said.

However, other residents worry the move could limit transparency and community awareness.

"I think it might be a little bit more damage than good," Bryan resident Travis Castleberry said. "I think that's a little extreme to cut it off completely though."

Castleberry expressed concerns about reduced community involvement in public safety.

"The people do need to know what's going on around them and I think it's probably gonna hurt the police department a little way too because they're gonna have less help from the community," Castleberry said.

When asked about residents who believe they should have complete access to law enforcement communications, Drews maintained his position.

"We pay law enforcement to protect us. Let them do their jobs," Drews said.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office declined an on-camera interview, stating they are still working through the change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.