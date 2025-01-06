Bracing for the Cold: How to prepare for the weather ahead in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As Central Texas braces for its first cold snap of the season, Raymond Keith from Home Hardware in Waco and McLennan County Emergency Management are preparing for what's to come.



Protect the four P's: People, pets, pipes and plants

Ensure your faucets are dripping and have the cabinet doors open so the warm air can hit so the pipes are circulating

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Raymond Keith is the Resident Manger of Home Hardware, which has been serving the people of Central Texas for 40 years.

Keith is preparing himself and Central Texans for the first cold snap of the year, showcasing what’s needed to keep homes safe, and why it’s important when this weather strikes.

"They need to be aware of outside faucets, any exposed water pipes outside, cracks in your doors and windows, do anything to cut the draft coming through windows and doors," Keith said.

The number one thing Raymond says to have secured before this weather comes...

"Just make sure all of your pipes are covered, anything to illuminate the cold getting to water in the pipes, because it gives it a chance to freeze and expand," Keith said.

Across town, McLennan County Emergency Management wasting no time on preparing for what could potentially come —

"We actually started preparing for winter weather last month coordinating our partners, having conversations, so we’ve been working towards getting ready for winter weather," said Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for McLennan County Emergency Management, Tim Jeske.

— making sure that we’re prepared for whatever comes Central Texas' way.

"A big part of what we do is coordination, so working with our local partners, but also our state partner — TXDOT, TDEM — making sure everyone’s winter weather plans are reviewed and working together," Jeske said.

— trusting who’s been there since day one.

"We have a lot of repeat customers that are just neighbors, and we’ve had some that have been coming in since they were kids" Keith said.