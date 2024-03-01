Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas opens Phase 2 of developments

KILLEEN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas has opened Phase Two of their new developments.

Tier One and Tier Two of the new phase will house a gym and a college and career center, set to serve over 1200 students as the local area continues to grow.

“Especially in the south side of Killeen they didn’t have the opportunity when they come to school to be able to go somewhere to help them with homework and able to be in a safe environment,” said Tyron McLaurin, a local donor.

Tier Three will offer the first counseling center at a Boys and Girls Club Nationwide, with free counseling services through Strong Families and Strong Soldiers.