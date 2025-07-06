Sheriff advises residents near Bosque River to evacuate

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is recommending residents near the Bosque River evacuate by nightfall.

"Due to heavy rainfall both locally and upstream, it is now predicted that the Bosque River will rise dramatically through the night, possibly cresting around 4AM," reads a release from the sheriff's office. "If this occurs, we will experience another flood event similar to last year."

The release goes on to say that if property was affected or damaged in previous floods, the same risk is possible.

Deputies will assist in a mandatory evacuation if necessary.